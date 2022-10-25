Elijah Moore drops another cryptic tweet amid trade saga

Elijah Moore may have added more fuel to the fire about wanting to leave the New York Jets. And again, it’s a cryptic tweet that’s left people to wonder what exactly is going through his mind.

The disgruntled wide receiver tweeted a photo of a book open to the scripture from 2 Corinthians 4:9 with the headline “FACING PERSECUTION.” Moore stated simply, “Thank you,” above the photo.

Without any explanation, it appears that Moore believes he’s being persecuted for asking the Jets to trade him last week. Though quarterback Zach Wilson and coach Robert Saleh are among those who’ve supported Moore publicly, the 22-year-old has been cast in a negative light by many outside the organization for asking out. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan shredded Moore on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

Despite his understanding tone, Saleh stated emphatically that trading Moore is “not an option.”

Elijah Moore reportedly had a heated exchange with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur about his usage in the Jets offense last week. He skipped practice and was granted a personal day and then asked for a trade Thursday. He also posted a pair of cryptic tweets (since deleted) that day after taking to Twitter to question why he wasn’t targeted at all in New York’s win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

Though he returned to the Jets practice facility Friday, Moore did not practice nor attend meetings. And the Jets decided not to have Moore travel with them to Denver, where they won their fourth straight game Sunday, 16-9 against the Broncos.

Moore, who worked with the Jets conditioning staff last weekend, was back in the fold Monday. Saleh said he expects Moore to play this week against the New England Patriots.

Elijah Moore is back with the Jets and is expected to be active on Sunday, says Robert Saleh: pic.twitter.com/DVBUattSiO — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 24, 2022

But that may be in question if this latest tweet leads to more conflict between Moore and the Jets.

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore has 16 catches and zero touchdowns on 29 targets in six games played this season. His role has shrunk from last season, when he led the Jets in receiving yards (538) and TD catches (five) in 11 games.

But following injuries to running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) and receiver Corey Davis (knee, not long term) last week, the talented Elijah Moore would seem to be even more important to the Jets’ offense moving forward. If he’s in a good head space, that is.