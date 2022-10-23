Elijah Moore blasted by Rex Ryan after requesting trade from Jets

Rex Ryan shredded Elijah Moore for requesting a trade from the New York Jets this week. The former Jets coach repeatedly told the wide receiver to “grow up” during a prolonged rant on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

“Elijah Moore, you need to grow up,” Ryan stated. “I love the Jets. Always been a fan of the Jets. My dad (Buddy Ryan) coached there for eight years. I coached there for forever. I’m sorry, but this right here, I’m not a fan of yours.”

Moore asked for a trade because he’s frustrated with his usage in the Jets offense. The 22-year-old reportedly had a heated argument with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Thursday and then was allowed to go home for a “personal day,” per coach Robert Saleh.

Though Moore returned on Friday, he did not practice nor attend meetings. He did not travel with the team this week and won’t play Sunday against the Devner Broncos. Moore is expected to rejoin the team Monday.

“You need to grow up, OK, Elijah Moore? You’re watching at home,” Ryan said. “Are you kidding me? Why aren’t you with your football team? Grow up. The greatest players of our sport want to win over anything else.”

As for the trade request, Saleh was adamant about where the Jets stand.

“Trading him is not an option,” Saleh said Friday.

Ryan lit up Moore for the trade request when it appears the Jets are turning the corner after a decade of poor play and losing seasons. They’re 4-2, have won three straight and are playing their best football in years.

“So, Elijah Moore requests a trade after the team has won three straight games,” Ryan ranted. “What’s he played, 20 games in the league already? Are you kidding? You know how hard it is to win in this league?”

Moore caught 43 passes and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie last season. This season he has 16 receptions in six games and was not targeted on a single pass play in last week’s win against the Green Bay Packers. The Jets have more playmakers on offense this season and have been running the ball more often, as well, leading to fewer opportunities for Moore.

“Grow up and get on board. This team needs you on board,” Ryan advised. “This guy right here is a special talent, but he needs to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

We’ll see if Moore pays any heed to Ryan’s emotional advice.