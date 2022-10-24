Breece Hall’s heartfelt reaction to ACL tear ending his breakout rookie season

Breece Hall and the New York Jets received the worst possible news on Monday as the running back was diagnosed with an ACL tear. That means the rookie is ultimately done for the season, but he’s staying positive ahead of surgery and rehab:

“Appreciate the endless love and support! Another step along the journey, see y’all soon❤️🤞🏾”, wrote Breece Hall on Twitter.

Hall was truly in the midst of a fantastic campaign. Before the injury on Sunday in a win over the Denver Broncos, the former Iowa State Hawkeye had just run 62 yards to the house for his fourth touchdown of the season. Hall finished Year One with nearly 500 yards rushing for an average of 5.8 yards per carry, serving as one of the Jets’ most reliable offensive players.

The injury occurred when Hall was tackled by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith in the second quarter:

Breece Hall has been ruled out after this injury. pic.twitter.com/7FYykvNPvD — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 23, 2022

Just a crushing blow for New York. Their running back room has relied heavily on the rookie back, who was making a serious name for himself as the team currently sits at 5-2. Robert Saleh knew as soon as the injury happened that it was likely serious.

Now, it’s up to Michael Carter and Ty Johnson to step up in place of Breece Hall, but it won’t be easy. On a more positive note, Carter has been decent thus far, rushing for 3.4 yards per carry. Not standout numbers, but perhaps a bigger role could bring the best out of him. As for Johnson, he’s struggled to make an impact in limited carries.