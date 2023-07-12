During the offseason lull before training camp, NFL players work to keep busy in workouts to get ready for training camp. But some also take to Twitter, as seen on Tuesday with former Patriots player Asante Samuel starting controversy with All-Pro New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner.

A Twitter rankings post from NFL players and executives slotted second year Jets star Sauce Gardner at second overall amongst cornerbacks, and Asante Samuel took issue with the list.

“The New York media will take your career to another level,” he remarked on Tuesday afternoon. Samuel is a former 4-time Pro Bowler, as well as 2-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots.

The New York media will take your career to another level https://t.co/XkFnbmoynr — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

Sauce was quick to answer back, telling Samuel to relax and adding that “I never been the hating type,” after the former Patriot came after him unsolicited.

Jets legend and new Hall of Fame inductee Darrelle Revis was having none of the smack talk and chimed in, calling Samuel the “Double Move King” after all the times he claimed to have been beat with the deep ball.

@pick_six22 just landed. Hear we go smh… 🤦🏾‍♂️ I really don’t know much about this guy. never was inspired to watch his film but something does jog my memory. I do remember we played Falcons + Rex Ryan made a highlight clip of him being doubled moved on almost every single… — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 11, 2023

Samuel attempted to clap back at Revis about the history books, but was promptly shut down when Revis said “try again… I'm a 1st ballot Hall of Famer.”

Sauce and the Jets will be looking at a major improvement in year two, after adding QB Aaron Rodgers on the other side of the ball. After earning seven wins in 2022 and making serious defensive improvements, their win total is now set at 9.5. They are also slight favorites at -130 to make the playoffs, either through the division (+270) or with a wild card spot.