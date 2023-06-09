Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson made immediate impacts on the New York Jets last season. And their new teammate, Aaron Rodgers, believes each can reach even greater heights in the NFL.

Gardner was an All-Pro cornerback in 2022 and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Wilson set Jets rookie records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) and the wide receiver was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Rodgers, who knows a thing or two about greatness, sees big things in the future for Gardner and Wilson.

“We’ve got, at some point possibly, the best corner and best receiver in the NFL,” Rodgers said Friday. “It’s a legit possibility for those two guys. Maybe not for this upcoming year … but those two kids are so talented.”

That’s heady stuff coming from a four-time MVP and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Though Aaron Rodgers did say he believes his former teammate Davante Adams is still the best receiver in the league, the 39-year-old also heaped praise on Wilson.

“He’s an awesome young kid. Got the whole world right in front of him,” Rodgers said. “He’s got all that talent and ability. You need your best players to be your best people on your team, and he’s certainly one of them.”

Aaron Rodgers added that in OTAs there has been at least one time every practice where Wilson provided a “wow” moment.

Rodgers and his new teammates will go their separate ways for a few weeks. OTAs concluded Friday and mandatory mini camp was canceled next week, so the Jets will regroup next for the start of training camp in July.