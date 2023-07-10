After receiving a host of individual accolades as a rookie last season, Sauce Gardner said he’s looking for something a bit different with the New York Jets in 2023.

“I want to win a Super Bowl,” Gardner told the Detroit News. “I want to be the best teammate I can be. Not just my personal goals but I just want to be more team oriented. I just want to be the best teammate I can be to help my team win.”

The stud cornerback was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. Gardner led the League with 20 passes defended and had two interceptions, routinely shutting down the best receivers in the NFL. He and D.J. Reed established themselves as, arguably, the best corner pair in the league.

My baby finally here… Better late than never🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gIURgwZdsN — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 7, 2023

Gardner was an All-Pro selection and named to the Pro Bowl. But the Jets finished 7-10, out of the playoffs for a 12th straight season after losing their final six games.

“You always have something to work on,” Gardner said. “I got a lot of things I can work on that’s going to get better coming into my second season. I had a pretty good year.”

With Gardner playing a big role on their top-5 defense and Aaron Rodgers on board to lead a revamped offense, the Jets are hoping to fly high in 2023.

Rodgers said recently that Gardner one day could be the best at his position in the NFL. But Gardner’s recent comments show that he’s thinking team goals first.