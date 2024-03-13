The New York Jets are one of the more intriguing teams to follow this offseason. With Aaron Rodgers set to come back after a full year off due to a torn Achilles, expectations are high for the young but talented bunch led by the 40-year-old quarterback.
The future Hall of Famer could already be thinking about his post-football employment though as it has been reported that Robert Kennedy Jr. is considering Rodgers as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. The independent party candidate is still in the mix for the election and will likely want to decide on a potential vice president sooner or later.
News that Rodgers could be getting into politics broke Tuesday night and some of his Jets teammates, including Sauce Gardner, weighed in.
“Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages🤔,” Gardner said Tuesday night on X.
All eyes will be on Rodgers during the 2024 NFL season as he tries to defy the odds and return to form on the field. The Jets no doubt have the talent to make some noise and if Rodgers can stay healthy they'll be in the conversation late in the season.
Whether Rodgers' political career takes off before that remains to be seen, but he might be able to juggle both this spring/summer. Things will get tricky in the fall, but by then it could be curtains for Kennedy in the presidential race.
Aaron Rodgers is not a bashful character and would probably thrive in the political limelight. Whether he ever gets to debate is probably unlikely, but the thought of Rodgers getting on stage and debating the likes of Kamala Harris is a crazy image to think of.
Is there a world where that happens?