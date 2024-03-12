Aaron Rodgers isn't retired yet, but he might already have a potential career after football. While the New York Jets quarterback recovers from an Achilles injury, he's reportedly contemplated an entry into politics.
Rodgers was recently approached by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about being his running mate on an independent presidential campaign, and the NFL star himself welcomed the idea, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently approached #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and Jesse "The Body" Ventura about serving as his running mate on an independent presidential ticket, and both have welcomed the overtures, per the @nytimes. https://t.co/kLe8FfklnB
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024
According to Pelissero, RFK Jr. also spoke to former Minnesota Governor and retired wrestler Jesse Ventura about the possible undertaking.
Vice President Aaron Rodgers. The thought itself would already raise a multitude of conversations, debates and arguments among the general public.
Throughout Rodgers' career, he's spoken about several conspiracy theories, a common ground he shares with the prospective non-partisan candidate. Kennedy himself is widely known for his takes on anti-vaccination and public-health conspiracies. The lawyer/activist made headlines plenty of times in the past due to eye-raising comments about the said topics and other subject matters as well.
According to Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports, Kennedy and Rodgers have been “speaking continuously” over the past few months.
The quarterback is already 40 years of age. While he did talk about playing a couple more years, Rodgers' willingness to venture into politics could indicate early preparation for a post-football chapter.
Regardless, no matter his plans, his career on the field has been more than spectacular. A four-time MVP, a 10-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Aaron Rodgers the football player is already a legend to many.
And he isn't done yet. Come September, the QB will be playing his 20th season as he looks to finally make a splash with the Jets.