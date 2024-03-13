Aaron Rodgers carries on his shoulders the huge responsibility of making the New York Jets fanbase happy. But that will pale in comparison to the obligations he's going to have if somehow he becomes Vice President of the United States of America.
And while reports of Rodgers being a potential running mate of Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has caught many by surprise, at least one Green Bay Packers fan shouldn't; after all, he's already called this nearly a year ago.
“Jets fans gonna be big mad when Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024 so he can be Robert Kennedy’s running mate,” posted @Packer_Pundit on X back in April of 2023.
It may be a little surreal for many to learn that the Jets signal-caller has a door open for a possible bid for the second-highest office in the nation, but that's also just the world we are all living in now.
Perhaps what most Jets fans are more concerned about is whether Rodgers will be able to have his full focus on the 2024 NFL season amid rumors that he's going to enter the political realm. Rodgers played just one game (and that's being generous) for the Jets in 2023, as he suffered a season-ending injury right in his very first game with the AFC East franchise.
The Jets traded for Rodgers in 2023 (right around the time of thatPackers fan's tweet) with the hopes that he would be the solution to their quarterback woes before signing him to a three-year deal worth $112.5 million.