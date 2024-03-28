The New York Jets are looking to re-load after a middling 2023-24 season. Jets owner Woody Johnson and Head Coach Robert Saleh will do all they can to help the team improve. However, the NFL Network reported the two got into a heated argument during an owners meeting. Johnson is passionately rejecting that notion.
Johnson took to social media to express his discontent with the viral report.
“All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard,” Johnson posted on his X account.
Colleen Wolfe of Around the NFL previously reported that Johnson and Saleh's conversation could have simply been pure football operations talk. Therefore, Johnson's frustration about how the conversation was perceived makes sense.
Regardless of what the two were discussing, their goal remains the same: to help the Jets win more football games.
New York looks to reload with Aaron Rodgers back
The Jets had high expectations during the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, their ambition got derailed after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury during the first game of the season. Still, the squad found a way to stay afloat and finished the year with a 7-10 record.
Rodgers was expected to undergo a lengthy recovery process, but he made an inspiring comeback that nearly allowed him to play at the end of the season. The veteran quarterback looks to return healthy in 2024-25 and should provide excellent service to the Jets offense.
The Green Bay Packers selected Rodgers with the fourth pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Over time, he became one of the NFL's most dominant QBs. Rodgers amassed 10 Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honors, and one Super Bowl in 18 seasons with the Packers.
Now, he looks to use his skill and experience to help New York over the hump. Rodgers will not be the only one leading operations for the Jets in 2024-25.
An improved supporting cast
Rising third-year wide receiver Garret Wilson is returning to New York after a respectable season. Wilson hauled in 1,042 yards and three touchdowns during 2023-24. He will be a prime target for Rodgers. Moreover, the Jets added former Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams in free agency.
Woody Johnson praised the two receivers during the offseason and believes they will help take New York to the next level alongside Rodgers.
“We have a good receiver in Mike Williams. We’ve got Garrett Wilson, he’s probably the best receiver in the league. Great running back. We’re going to have a good line. We’ll have a quarterback that’s going to be on his feet. All you have to do with Aaron is tell the receiver to count to 10 and put your hands out here. Look around and the ball will be in your hands. That’s what happens,” Johnson claimed.
The “great running back” Johnson is referring to is Breece Hall. The 22-year-old comes off a near 1000-yard rushing season. He should help New York have a well-balanced offensive attack.
All in all, Jets owner Woody Johnson and Robert Saleh will continue to focus on getting their team ready for a greater showing in 2024-25.