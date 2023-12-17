Will Aaron Rodgers play in the final stages of the season after a shocking injury return?

The New York Jets lost the services of Aaron Rodgers at the start of the 2023-24 NFL season. Rodgers went down with a brutal Achilles injury during New York's season debut against the Buffalo Bills. Thus, Rodgers was expected to undergo a lengthy recovery process. Now, the veteran QB is moving closer toward a shocking, but positive injury return.

The Jets will soon get the services of Aaron Rodgers back after his devastating injury

Previous reports have suggested Rodgers has worked relentlessly to recover and strengthen himself for a return. His efforts may soon come to fruition. After recently being cleared to practice, Rodgers is likely to be medically cleared to play in the upcoming week, per Adam Schefter.

The update is huge for New York, who has a 5-8 record and sits third in the AFC East. Rodgers' recovery journey has been nothing short of amazing, and Jets fans will be happy to have him back. However, the veteran QB understands the risks associated with a quick return, especially given New York's competitive status.

Rodgers has expressed his concern with returning to the team if New York is out of the playoff race. The Jets are likely on board with his sentiments.

“I don't know what the team is going to feel about that…it would be a risk for myself, for the team to sign off on. If we're out of it, I would be surprised if they would OK that, to come back,” Rodgers previously told The Athletic.

Still, the 40-year-old QB worked hard to return from his Achilles injury for a reason. He wants to get back to playing the game is passionate about. He and the Jets will surely have a plan to ensure his return is timely and impactful.