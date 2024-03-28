The New York Jets are no longer expected to be a bottom-of-the-barrel team. Coach Robert Saleh is going to get Aaron Rodgers back and had some great additions during the NFL Free Agency. However, there might be some heat that he has to cool off entering the season. One that involves owner Woody Johnson during the NFL owners' meeting.
The two big names in the Jets organization were sighted in the NFL owners' meeting. Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson were both exchanging words which concerned a lot of individuals. However, it could very well be about nothing but just pure football operations talk, via Colleen Wolfe of Around the NFL.
“At the owner's meetings, there was a very heated conversation between Woody and Robert Saleh. To the point where it was a little awkward… Who knows, it could have been about anything,” she reported.
Again, it was not an argument or one where Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson got to a breaking point. That is not at all the case during this meeting. So, it looks like the Jets are still clear of any sort of internal problems heading into the season. Hopefully, it stays that way given that they have a better shot of staying in title contention due to Aaron Rodgers' on-field leadership.
Jets improve in the offseason
Woody Johnson even vouched for the Jets' head honcho and their offseason acquisitions just days before the NFL owners' meeting, via Adam Schultz of Sports Illustrated.
“You want to feel like you’re getting the most out of all the players. You’re winning, or close to winning every single game. I think we’ll have more than a modicum of offense,” the Jets owner declared.
Throughout the offseason and NFL Free Agency, the Jets have gotten stronger. Johnson liked this and had nothing but praise for his players both new and old.
“We have a good receiver in Mike Williams. We’ve got Garrett Wilson, he’s probably the best receiver in the league. Great running back. We’re going to have a good line. We’ll have a quarterback that’s going to be on his feet. All you have to do with Aaron is tell the receiver to count to 10 and put your hands out here. look around and the ball will be in your hands. That’s what happens,” he said.
The biggest name that joined them was Mike Williams who will now catch deep bombs and check-downs from Aaron Rodgers. They also enlisted a backup signal caller in Tyrod Taylor. Moreover, the Jets also got a lot of help for their offensive line. Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Moses Morgan are all going to be enlisted for blocking along with pass protection duties.
The offense is not the only part of the game that the Jets improved on in the offseason. Their defensive squad also has some new additions. Javon Kinalw and Leki Fotu are going to compete for the right to start as a defensive tackle. Isaiah Oliver also has a chance to solidify himself as a great cornerback after joining the Jets.