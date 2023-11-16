Actor John Cena has a new series coming to Roku called What Drives You where he interviews guests in various vehicles.

Actor John Cena is heading to Roku with a new vehicle-driven series called What Drives You.

The show will feature interviews with Cena and friends. They'll be on the road in the guests' favorite vehicles and will feature in-depth interviews, according to Variety.

John Cena's What Drives You series

“We're thrilled to partner with John Cena and Leftfield Pictures to bring out audience What Drives You, a talk series that converges John's passions of cars, conversation, and entertainment,” head of originals at Roku Media, Brain Tannenbaum, said. “John infuses extraordinary energy into every conversation he has, giving viewers an under-the-hood look into the lives of each guest.”

This marks another original for Roku, which has been growing its programming slate recently.

The actor released a statement about the series. He said, “The car you drive and where you drive it can say a lot about who you are, from your personality type to what you value and prioritize the most.”

Cena added, “What Drives You is all about tapping into this and each guest's unique connection to their car and a destination close to their heart as the crux of a candid and wide-ranging conversation. It's a great opportunity for me to ride shotgun and learn from some of the world's most entertaining and inspiring individuals.”

Cena will produce the series, along with a new docuseries, WWE Superstars of Tomorrow.

Fans of John Cena will surely be driven to watch What Drives You when it airs on the streaming platform.