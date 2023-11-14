The road to the win column was tough for the Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam and his squad were down by 23 points against the Washington Wizards. Chances of a comeback looked bleak at the start but they started to hit their stride on both ends of the floor against the Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole-led team. Chris Boucher was a huge factor who contributed to the win. The big man even unveiled that he felt like John Cena after the massive win, via Adam Laskaris of the Daily Hive Toronto.
“I had my John Cena moment,” was what Chris Boucher had to say after they had overcome a tough deficit to get the win over the Wizards.
The Raptors had given him their post-game chain ala John Cena after his performance. He had a solid game in terms of setting his Raptors teammates up for success. Solid screens, passes out of the post, and sacrificing his body all did not show up on the stat sheet. But, all of those intangibles made it easier for the Raptors to thrive in the clutch. However, he still put up three blocks, cleaned up the glass six times, and knocked down seven points to stuff the stat sheet.
Pascal Siakam led the scoring barrage with his 39 points and 11 rebounds. He was also a lethal dime-dropper for the Raptors with seven assists. Kyle Kuzma was able to put up 34 points but it became predictable down the stretch. The Raptors were able to capitalize and shut out the Jordan Poole-facilitated offensive schemes. These all gave birth to an insane 73-36 run to end the game.