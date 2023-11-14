Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher's Raptors balled out like John Cena in their win against the Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole-led Wizards.

The road to the win column was tough for the Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam and his squad were down by 23 points against the Washington Wizards. Chances of a comeback looked bleak at the start but they started to hit their stride on both ends of the floor against the Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole-led team. Chris Boucher was a huge factor who contributed to the win. The big man even unveiled that he felt like John Cena after the massive win, via Adam Laskaris of the Daily Hive Toronto.