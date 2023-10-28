Jusant is a new action puzzle game that tasks players to scale a desolate tower from a long-lost civilization. In this article, we talk about everything you need to know about Jusant, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Jusant Release Date: October 31, 2023

Jusant’s release date is on October 31, 2023, on PC through Steam, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X. The game is developed and self-published by Don’t Nod.

Jusant Story

Players take control of a lone wanderer, accompanied by Ballast, a being made entirely out of water. The player explores a desolate tower standing in the middle of an abandoned landscape, a relic of a long-lost civilization. The game’s story and narrative are told completely only through environmental storytelling, as the game does not feature any dialogue.

Jusant Gameplay

The game’s premise is simple: you are to climb the tower. It is described as a rock-climbing game, with the game’s controls revolving around this idea. Players control the lone wanderer’s grasp with the shoulder buttons, effectively managing stamina, placing pitons, and laying out ropes. As players traverse upwards, they will encounter physical roadblocks that challenge their ability to traverse harsh terrain. Jusant challenges players to find their way through these obstacles, sometimes with the help of Ballast, who “wakes nature” to reveal new paths.

The player also has access to pitons and ropes which they can use to traverse more easily downward. This helps players in backtracking, or safely checking out other paths without risking their progress.

