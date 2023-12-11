Despite rumors, Juwan Howard is still the coach of the Michigan Wolverines. Following the Wolverines's 90-80 victory over Iowa, rumors circulated about a physical altercation between Howard and strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson.

However, The Athletic writer Brendan Quinn has confirmed that the physical altercation did not happen via a post on Twitter/X.

“A confrontation between Howard and longtime U-M strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson in a team practice late last week is being explored and going through a university review process,” Quinn said in his post. “It is university procedure for such a review to be conducted outside of the athletic department. Multiple sources say claims of punches being thrown in the aforementioned altercation are inaccurate.”

Maize & Blue reporter Josh Henschke reported that sources have told him that the rumors are “unequivocally false” and “all nonsense” while also confirming that a verbal altercation did occur between the two coaches but it didn't turn physical.

The rumors of Howard's ouster as Michigan's head coach started after a fake social media profile posing as CBS Sports Basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted the false information.

“Michigan’s Juwan Howard is stepping down as head coach effective immediately,” the post stated. “Assistant Phil Martelli will become the interim head coach. Howard will remain with the Wolverines in an assistant role for the remainder of the season before weighing his options in the offseason.”

The post was then picked up by the popular Twitter page College Basketball Report which indicated that they had multiple sources that said that Howard was out as the coach of the Wolverines, which led Jalen Rose to hop on Twitter/X to defend his former teammate.

“@JuwanHoward did not & is not stepping down as HC. He is enthusiastically hoping to return Dec 16th. Juwan is literally recovering from OPEN HEART SURGERY done Sept on 15th. HAIL!!!!!”

Howard and the Wolverines will face off against Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday, December 16th at 2:30 PM EST.

 