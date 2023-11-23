Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard made his unofficial return after heart surgery, with an inspiring message for fans.

The Michigan basketball team welcomed Coach Juwan Howard back to the bench as an observer on Wednesday night in a matchup against Coach Anfernee ‘Penny' Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers in Maui, Hawaii.

The Tigers and Wolverines dueled to a 71-67 final result with Memphis basketball coming out on top despite a second half surge by the Wolverines.

Michigan basketball showed out in an early season win over Rick Pitino and St. John's basketball that got a strong take from legendary announcer Gus Johnson. Howard landed a monster recruiting coup recently when one of the best power forwards in America committed to play basketball for the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Howard has been resting since a heart surgery on September 15 that repaired his aortic valve and resected an aortic aneurysm. Phil Martelli currently serves as the Wolverines' coach with Howard absent.

Howard commented on his unofficial return according to a Michigan basketball team spokesperson and reporter Kellen Voss.

“It was exciting to be out there with our young men and staff. They have been so supportive and caring. I truly feel blessed. Today was just another step forward. I am looking forward to making a full return.”

The Memphis basketball team got 17 points from Ashton Hardaway, son of the Tigers' coach. Michigan got a game-high 18 points from Tennessee Volunteers basketball transfer Olivier Nkamhoua and 16 points from Texas Tech basketball and Alabama basketball transfer Nimari Burnett on the night.

Michigan basketball fell to 3-2 on the season and no timetable has been given for Howard's official return to the sidelines. Memphis basketball is now 4-0 under the former Orlando Magic star Hardaway.