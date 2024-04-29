Ever since taking over the head coaching job at the University of Michigan just over a month ago, former FAU head coach Dusty May has been a busy man, utilizing the transfer portal to rebuild a Wolverines roster that went 8-24 last season. In less than a month's time, May has secured Sam Walters (Alabama), Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), Tre Donaldson (Auburn), Rubin Jones (North Texas) and Danny Wolf (Yale) as new additions to the Michigan basketball program, and today, he signed his biggest addition yet.
“ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic 7-footer Vlad Goldin is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and signing with the Michigan Wolverines. Goldin rejoins coach Dusty May and brings his 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks to May’s deep debut recruiting class in Ann Arbor,” tweets ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.”
Vlad Goldin began his career at Texas Tech, where he was a seldom-used reserve, before transferring to FAU ahead of the 2021-22 season to play for Dusty May. Goldin was the starter at center each of the last three seasons for the Owls, including during their surprising Final Four run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Last season was by far his most productive yet. The big man from Russia averaged nearly 16 points and 7 rebounds per game, earning 2nd Team All-AAC honors for his efforts.
Goldin, along with many of his former FAU teammates, entered the transfer portal shortly after their head coach left for Ann Arbor. During his introductory press conference at Michigan, May addressed the possibility of his former players, who had yet to enter the transfer portal at that time, coming to Michigan to play for him.
“We met as a group and in several of them individually when I left. They had a range of emotions. Right now they’re focused on FAU and I don’t think any of them are in the portal. But right now I don’t know,” May said, per Anthony Broome of On3.
Since May made those remarks, seven FAU players have entered the transfer portal, including the four leading scorers from the 2023-24 team. Some of May's former Owls have since signed elsewhere — Alijah Martin at Florida, Nick Boyd at San Diego State — while Johnell Davis, the Owls' leading scorer each of the last two seasons, remains undecided in the transfer portal, with the NBA Draft remaining a legitimate potential outcome.
The addition of Vlad Goldin, on top of the other five players who have already committed to Michigan, gives the Wolverines the fourth-ranked transfer portal class, according to 247 Sports.