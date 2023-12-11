Jalen Rose sounds off on a fake news circulating about Juwan Howard resigning from his role as head coach of Michigan basketball.

Former Michigan Wolverines star Jalen Rose has decided to finally speak up and help stop the spread of a fake news about Juwan Howard's resignation as head coach of Michigan basketball.

Rose, who played with Howard during their Fab Five days in Ann Arbor, sent out a post on X (formerly Twitter) to refute the circulating fake news.

“@JuwanHoward did not & is not stepping down as HC. He is enthusiastically hoping to return Dec 16th. Juwan is literally recovering from OPEN HEART SURGERY done Sept on 15th. HAIL!!!!!”

It all started with an X post made by an apparent fake Jon Rothstein account. Rothstein is a respected college basketball reporter, but his verified account never mentioned anything about Juwan Howard stepping down from his role as head coach of Michigan basketball.

Howard is still on his way back to full recovery from a heart surgery he had back in September.

Phil Martelli is currently serving as the acting head coach of Michigan basketball, as the Wolverines wait for Howard. At the moment, there is no definite date for Howard's return, and there's no need for the program to rush him back. Health always comes first.

Michigan basketball has a 5-5 overall record and a 1-1 conference slate so far in the 2023-24 campaign. The Wolverines, who snapped a three-game losing skid with a 90-80 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, will play the Eastern Michigan Eagles at home this coming Saturday.

Last season, Michigan basketball failed to score a spot in the NCAA tournament and was eliminated in the second round of the NIT.