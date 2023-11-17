With a Big 12 battle on Saturday, we continue with our college football odds series with our Kansas State-Kansas prediction and pick.

Last week marked what was hands down the most impressive performance all season from the Kansas State Wildcats. Even though they were matched up against a lesser opponent, the Baylor Bears, they took care of business in dominating fashion. They started hot in the first quarter and did not look back as they put up a season-high 59 points in this massive 34-point win. This was the most points scored by a Kansas State team since September 17, 2016. This time, led by quarterback Will Howard's 235-yard, three-touchdown day, the Wildcats had a field day. With 59 points scored and 451 yards gained, Kansas State has some serious momentum heading into this in-state rivalry game against Kansas.

The Kansas Jayhawks looked like the best version of this team in a very long time in weeks ten and eleven, but it all came to a screeching halt last week. At home against Texas Tech, the Jayhawks scored only one touchdown and lost on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Most notably, they saw starting quarterback Jason Bean exit the game due to an injury. Now sitting at 4-3 in conference play, the Jayhawks look to get back on track in a heated rivalry game against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-Kansas Odds

Kansas State: -9.5 (-118)

Kansas: +9.5 (-104)

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Kansas Week 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

With or without Jason Bean, the Kansas State Wildcats will still have the best quarterback and maybe even the best player on the field. Will Howard has been on another level this season. With two games remaining in the season, he has already eclipsed career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and rushing touchdowns. He has truly done it all for the Wildcats. This consistent usage of his arm has led to him placing fourth in the Big 12 in total passing yards and second in passing touchdowns. Howard has been the key to this team's success, and as long as he is on the field for Kansas State, they hold a significant advantage over their opponent.

One area of the game this team has thrived in that has translated to wins is limiting turnovers while capitalizing off their opponent's mistakes. Howard has posted an impressive 21:8 touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. Additionally, the Wildcats have lost only two fumbles through ten games. This has contributed to a turnover ratio of +7 over their opponents. Ball security has been a major point of emphasis for this team, and if they can take this trend to Lawrence, they will win by much more than one touchdown.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

While the attention surrounding this team has been focused on their offensive abilities, the Kansas Jayhawks defense has been special. They have thrived due to their prolific pass defense. They are tied for the fifth-fewest passing yards per game in the Big 12 and are led by the speedy Mello Dotson. This cornerback has three interceptions on the season, which is tied for the sixth most in the conference, but what he has done with these picks is the most impressive. Two out of three of them have gone for touchdowns. With a difference maker like Dotson matched up against a pass-heavy offense, it creates the opportunity for a big play on this side of the ball at some point in the game.

Ever since last season, there has been nothing like the football played at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Over these two seasons, the Jayhawks are 9-3 at home. Moreover, against the spread this season, they have been almost perfect as they sit at a 5-1-0 record. This team shows up at home unlike any other. With this being a night game for a major rivalry, look for Kansas to keep this a one-score game.

Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

This year's edition of the Sunflower Showdown will not be as nice as the name suggests. Both teams entering this game are ranked in the top 25 and will do whatever it takes to get this win. The biggest storyline heading into this game is the status of Kansas's starting quarterback, Jason Bean. While Kansas remains optimistic he will play, it is still up in the air. With that being the case, I will roll the dice on the more consistent team this season, the Kansas State Wildcats. Will Howard and this stout run defense will be able to get the job done on the road in a dominating fashion. Although it is a drastically different team from a season ago, the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks by 20 points in 2022. Look for more of the same this year. Give me the Kansas State Wildcats.

Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas State Wildcats -9.5 (-118)