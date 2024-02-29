Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker might be debuting their rekindled romance “soon.” The two dated in 2018 and later called it off officially at the end of 2022.
“Kendall and Devin aren’t fully back together yet, but they have been spending a lot of time together and are working on their relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s happy to have a shot with Kendall again because he really missed her.”
Jenner was recently linked to Bad Bunny and were seemingly attempting to repair their relationship before the Brooker news broke.
“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again,” the source told Us Weekly last month. “They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes. It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”
“At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date,” the source said. “They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”
Bad Bunny and Jenner did not make a rekindling of their romance public nor did they confirm that they were getting back together. While Jenner and Booker are not official at the moment this was something that the NBA player still has her in his mind.
“Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion and a piece of him still misses her,” an insider told Us of Booker after the breakup. “He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, [that] doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.” The source added that Booker “is not completely over her.”
However, it seems as though Jenner's friends are holding out hope that she and Devin Booker can reconnect the publication previously reported.
“Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again,” that insider said back in November. “That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”