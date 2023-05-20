The challenge of running in a Triple Crown race is tough for any horse, but it may be even more difficult for Kentucky Derby winner Mage. That horse bumped its head in the stall Thursday, and stitches were needed to close the cut.

Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo said that Mage was able to continue training without delay despite the incident. He is expected to be able to run in the Preakness without any additional problems. Mage was treated by Maryland veterinarians, who classified the cut as “superficial.”

The horses in the $1.65 million race were examined and cleared to compete hours before the Preakness. Recent equine deaths in the sport have increased the scrutiny on the conditioning and treatment of all horses, and that is especially true prior to the biggest races.

Mage was listed as the 8-5 morning line favorite and his odds increased to 2-1 a few hours before post time.

Second choice First Mission was scratched by veterinarians Friday after an issue with his left hind ankle was discovered. Five horses were scratched prior to the Kentucky Derby 2 weeks ago.

Mage won the Derby after getting off to a slow start. He was able to overcome his early troubles with a powerful finishing kick that allowed him to get under the wire first.

The Preakness will see the return of trainer Bob Baffert to Triple Crown action. The 70-year-old trainer had been suspended for 2 years from the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. His horse Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test after finishing first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Baffert is training National Treasure, who is expected to contend with Mage for first place in the Preakness.