Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Kentucky Derby was a joy to watch, as always. Mage won the Derby with Two Phil’s and Angels of Empire rounding out the top three. Now, the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is approaching. Unfortunately, there is already a setback for one of the horses that was getting ready to race in the Preakness, per David Greening of Daily Racing Form.

‘First Mission officially out of Preakness, per @godolphin, which states in a release the horse was off left hind. Field down to 7, smallest since 1986.’

The field is shrinking by the day, and Mage is the only horse from the Kentucky Derby to be going in the second leg of the Triple Crown. The Derby itself had a number of horses withdraw for injuries, and then Churchill Downs was under investigation for a number of deaths leading up to the event. Now, the Preakness field is at seven, the lowest it has been in nearly 40 years, which is quite a surprising outcome for one of the biggest races in the sport.

First Mission was one of the favorites in the Preakness, so now it looks more and more like Mage will have a shot to win the second leg and aim for history with a Triple Crown victory. National Treasure is now the second favorite followed by Blazing Sevens, Red Route Run, Perform, Coffeewithchris, and then 50-1 longshot Chase the Chaos.

The Preakness Stakes will begin on Saturday evening and the purse is set at $1.5 million.