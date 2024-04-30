The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best draft classes in the 2024 NFL Draft. They filled some of their biggest holes and added some of the most talented players in the class. After a disappointing season last year, the team can now again be looked at as Super Bowl contenders.
It was a busy draft weekend for Philadelphia, but exactly who are Philadelphia's newest additions? We will grade every pick and give an analysis of each one of the Eagles' draft selections.
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo – CB – First round (22nd overall)
It wasn't long ago that the pairing of Darius Slay and James Bradberry was one of the best cornerback combinations in the league. Last year exposed that the duo was aging, though, and the Eagles desperately needed to get younger in the secondary. They did just that in the 2024 NFL Draft.
First off, Philadelphia drafted Quinyon Mitchell in the first round. Mitchell might not have gone to a Power 5 school, but he was considered by most to be the best cornerback in the class. Mitchell can step into a starting role from day one, which will allow Bradberry to take a step back and play situationally.
The Toledo product is a complete cornerback. He can shut down opposing number ones, he can play in a variety of defensive schemes, and he is willing to put his head down and make a tackle. It was widely assumed that the Eagles would have to trade up to get their top cornerback. Instead, a run on offensive players allowed Philadelphia to stay put and still get the sixth defensive player to go off the board.
Grade: A-
Cooper DeJean, Iowa – CB – Second round (40th overall)
Philadelphia doubled down on their biggest need with their second pick, and you can't blame them. Not only are the Eagles' cornerback questions more than answered now, but Cooper DeJean was also clearly the best player available when the Eagles selected him in the second round.
Philadelphia went from being thin in the secondary to now having the potential for one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Despite some speculating that DeJean will move to safety, the Iowa product is more than capable of sticking at corner. The team now has options, though, which is a big plus.
DeJean is a great athlete and will be a versatile chest piece at Vic Fangio's disposal. He can learn under and be used in a similar way to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the defensive back that Philadelphia brought back this offseason.
Grade: A
Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian – Edge – Third round (94th overall)
Jalyx Hunt does have tons of potential, but experts are a little unsure if he will ever reach that potential. He played his college ball at a small school called Houston Christian, and he is a converted safety. The Eagles have found plenty of success with developing front seven players in recent years, so it is possible that Hunt does pan out for the team, though. He is viewed as a project, though, so it is fair to call this pick a reach for now.
Grade: C-
Will Shipley, Clemson – RB – Fourth round (127th overall)
Clemson running back Will Shipley can play a role in the NFL. He is fast and a good pass-catching back, which is valuable these days. However, he doesn't have a super high ceiling, and he will likely be limited to a backup role for most of his career. The fourth round seems a little rich for this selection, but the team also didn't need a bellcow running back, considering they added Saquon Barkley in free agency.
Grade: C
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M – WR – Fifth round (152nd overall)
The Eagles do have a great receiving corps, but that is largely because A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith form one of the best duos in the league. The depth behind the two has been lacking for years, so adding a pass-catcher in the fifth round makes sense. Smith is incredibly versatile, as he is great with the ball in his hands. He thrives running after the catch but can also be used as a weapon out of the backfield.
Grade: A-
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson – LB – Fifth round (155th overall)
Jeremiah Trotter Sr. had a prolific NFL career that included three stints with the Eagles, making this a fan-favorite pick. NFL bloodlines are a good thing for a prospect, but Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a much different player than his dad was. While the elder Trotter was more of a thumper, Trotter Jr. is a little undersized. He does perform well in coverage, though, and there is a good chance he will continue his dad's legacy in Philadelphia.
Grade: B
Trevor Keegan, Michigan – OG – Fifth round (172nd overall)
The Eagles have a track record of developing offensive linemen. Now, they have a three-year starter who is fresh off of winning a National Championship in college. He did this while not giving up a single sack last season. Trevor Keegan is a good value pick in the fifth round, and he can continue Philadelphia's trend of finding late-round gems on the offensive line.
Grade: A
Johnny Wilson, Florida State – WR – Sixth round (185th overall)
The Eagles clearly prioritized depth on the outside in this draft. They took cornerbacks back-to-back at the beginning of the draft. Then, they drafted two receivers near the end of the draft. With Quez Watkins now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, both Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson have a chance to see the field.
Smith and Wilson have very different skill sets, so there will be situations for both of them to play. While Smith is more of a speed threat, Wilson is known for his jump ball ability. The Florida State receiver is 6-foot-7, making him a massive threat in the red zone. As with any big receiver, how quickly he can get off the line of scrimmage is the big question mark. He is surprisingly quick, though, and his potential is sky-high because of that.
Grade: B
Dylan McMahon, NC State – OC – Sixth round (190th overall)
Jason Kelce had a Hall of Fame-caliber career playing center for the Eagles. The team drafted him because of his athleticism in the sixth round back in 2011, even though some teams were scared off by his smaller frame. The Eagles are hoping they found a similar player in Dylan McMahon to replace Kelce, who retired this offseason.
McMahon, like Kelce, is a little undersized but is a good athlete. He lacks experience, meaning he is more of a project, but he does have solid potential for a late-round pick.
Grade: B-