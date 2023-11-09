Bill Self's contract was just renegotiated to make him the highest-paid coach in college basketball, but what is his net worth?

Bill Self's net worth in 2023 is $30 million, but it is about to get a whole lot higher. The coach of the Kansas Jayhawks is one of the most accomplished college basketball coaches of the 21st century, and he has been rewarded as one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport for a while now. His new deal, though, shatters records and will make him by far the highest-earning active coach in the NCAA. So, let's take a look at Bill Self's net worth in 2023.

Bill Self's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30 million

Bill Self's net worth in 2023 is around $30 million dollars, according to sources like celebritynetworth.com. This is a very impressive figure for a college basketball coach.

The vast majority of Self's earnings have come from his time as the Kansas basketball coach. Self was hired as the Jayhawks' coach in 2003 when he was still a relatively young, up-and-coming coach. In order to bring him on, Kansas had to spend $500,000 to buy out Self's deal with Illinois, his previous stop as head coach. His deal with Illinois was worth $900,000 over five years. N

Self has been coaching the Jawhawks ever since leaving the Fighting Illini. Prior to his most recent renegotiation, Self became the rare coach to earn a lifetime contract. In 2021, Self signed a deal that was a five-year rolling agreement. After the conclusion of each season, Self would get one more year added to his deal. It was essentially a lifetime deal, and Self was slated to be the second-highest paid coach in college basketball in 2023.

However, on November 7th 2023, Self got a pay raise. His amended deal pays him $53 million over five years. The deal makes him the highest-paid coach in 2023, as he will pocket $13 million this season.

Bill Self's early days

Long before Bill Self was a coach, he was a basketball player himself. Self was a star from a young age. He grew up in Oklahoma and won the Oklahoma High School Basketball Player of the Year award in 1981.

Self's accomplishment at the prep level afforded him the opportunity to stay close to home and play Division 1 basketball. He went to Oklahoma State University, where he played all four years of his collegiate career. Self didn't contribute much during his first two seasons, but by his junior campaign, he was a consistent starter. He averaged 8.2 points per game his junior year before his production slipped some during his senior campaign, when he averaged 7.9 points per game.

Having always been a high-IQ player, Self quickly took to coaching. In his first year out of college, he joined Larry Brown's staff as an assistant coach at none other than the University of Kansas. He then headed back to his alma mater to become an assistant coach at Oklahoma State from 1986-to-1993.

After that, Self's impressive knowledge of the sport started to become public knowledge. He earned his first head coaching job in 1994 with Oral Roberts. The team improved each year under Self, and in 1997, he was hired to coach Tulsa. In only three years, the coach led the team to some of its best years ever. Tulsa won 32 games in his final season, which was a school record. He also led them to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, and in 2000, the team made the Elite Eight.

Self quickly became one of the rising stars in the game, and it landed him the head coaching gig at Illinois. The Fighting Illini made the NCAA Tournament each year that Self was coach, and the team signed him to a five-year deal to be the long-term leader of the team.

Bill Self's Kansas career

Before the conclusion of his contract at Illinois, Self was bought out and hired by Kansas, one of the most prestigious schools in college basketball history. Expectations were high for the blue-blood program, especially since Self was replacing Roy Williams, one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Self has lived up to the lofty expectations set by Kansas. His Jayhawks have been Big 12 regular season champions 16 times under his tutelage, and his squad has won the Big 12 tournament eight times. He won his first national title in 2008, and won the NCAA Tournament again in 2022.

Self's accolades are elite, thanks in part to his team's consistency and pedigree in the biggest moments. On top of that, Self has coached a number of players that went on to the NBA, including a No. 1 overall pick in Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid played under Self at Kansas, too.

Self's Jayhawks are ranked the No. 1 team in the country in 2023. They collected their first win of the season against North Carolina Central on November 6th, winning 99-56.

Self's resume speaks for itself. With his new deal, his net worth is only going to continue to grow.