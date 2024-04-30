When LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, his goal was to etch his name in the lore of one of the most iconic American sports franchises. He did so alongside Anthony Davis in 2020, when they won the Lakers' 17th championship. Regardless of opinions about the NBA Bubble, this is still a real championship for the Lakers and James. However, LeBron's tenure in Los Angeles has been a bumpy road, masked by this championship in his second season with the club. A lack of consistency and yet another early exit from the postseason have cast doubt on James' future with the Lakers.
Where do the Lakers go from here? This seems to be the million-dollar question league personnel are pondering after the Denver Nuggets won Game 5 of their first-round series against Los Angeles on Monday night. Of course, James' upcoming contract decision is the key to not only the Lakers' offseason but their long-term future as well, since they have sacrificed a lot to build around him.
At the same time, head coach Darvin Ham's future is another immediate talking point, one that could lead to him being relieved of his duties after just two seasons and an NBA In-Season Tournament title. There are also factors such as D'Angelo Russell's contract and what the Lakers decide to do with players such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in trade talks that will influence how LeBron approaches his decision on whether or not to become a free agent for the first time since 2018.
James owns a $51.4 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Early indications point toward the 20-time All-Star opting out of his contract in order to create flexibility by becoming an unrestricted free agent for what could be the final time in his career, league sources told ClutchPoints. Should LeBron opt out of his contract, the Lakers are not prepared to give up on the league's all-time scorer, as they hope to keep James in Los Angeles until he is ready to retire.
This is another unknown pertaining to the Lakers star, as there have been mixed agendas and timelines thrown out for when James will ultimately call it quits. One thing that is known is that LeBron has a desire to play with his son, Bronny James, who has already declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.
While the 21-year veteran has backed off slightly on the narrative of playing alongside his son before he retires when speaking with reporters, James truly wants to play on the same team as Bronny, sources said. The Lakers, who own the 17th and 55th overall picks in this June's draft, are open to the idea of drafting Bronny if that means keeping LeBron, according to a report from The Athletic. The New Orleans Pelicans do reserve the rights to own the Lakers' 17th overall selection this season, but the belief amongst league circles is that the Pelicans will decline this option for 2025 instead.
The idea of moving on from Ham is another influence on James' decision this offseason, league sources confirmed. Executive Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss are expected to consult with LeBron, among others, before making a final decision on whether Ham will return for his third season with the Lakers. The overwhelming belief across league circles is that the Lakers will fire Ham and look to replace him with a coach who can bring out the championship potential of this roster by being the leading voice in the locker room.
Of course, all roads for the Lakers still lead back to James and him potentially opting out of his contract, which would lead to a lot of speculation about how this summer's Olympics in Paris will influence his decision.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant to influence LeBron James
Aside from the drama that is the NBA offseason, basketball fans will be celebrating Christmas in July, although most of it will be held in August, when the 2024 Olympic Games begin in Paris, France. For years, Team USA has been unable to lure the big names to participate against the best of the best the world has to offer. This year, LeBron made it his mission to gather the NBA's best American players in order to claim the gold medal at the Olympics.
In addition to James participating in what will likely be his final international competition, other All-Stars such as Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum will all be on Team USA's roster. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant are the two other biggest names alongside James. Interestingly enough, both Curry and Durant are out of the NBA Playoffs and entering the offseason looking for ways to set their respective teams up for championship success.
This is where all roads lead to LeBron and the Olympics.
Tampering is something the NBA takes very seriously. Various teams have been penalized through the years for speaking with free agents ahead of the deadline to do so, and the league consistently monitors deals that are announced rather quickly when free agency begins. With this said, it is awfully hard for the NBA to have eyes and ears everywhere, especially behind closed doors and during the summer when players are constantly working out together.
Conversations about the future are always being had, and the ones James will have with Curry and Durant will be no different. Leading up to the start of Team USA training camp in July, LeBron is not only expected to opt out of his contract with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season but actively lay out all of his options moving forward, sources said, with Curry and Durant potentially playing a role in what James decides to do.
James has long been a rival of Curry's, dating back to the Warriors matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for four straight seasons from 2015-18. However, through the years, this feud on the court has quickly blossomed into a strong relationship off the court. It is also worth mentioning that LeBron has close ties with Warriors forward Draymond Green as well.
After a disappointing season in which they failed to make the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2022 NBA Finals, Golden State is prepared to make major changes. Klay Thompson is a free agent and has a decision to make about remaining with the Warriors for the remainder of his career. Chris Paul has a non-guaranteed clause in his contract that can free up $30 million in total. There are also questions about whether the team will keep Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, given their clash of minutes. Owner Joe Lacob has made it his mission to win by any means necessary, capitalizing on the end of Curry's career by contending for championships. That is why the Warriors have held an interest in LeBron.
At the trade deadline this season, the Warriors made a surprising call to inquire about whether the Lakers would entertain the thought of trading LeBron. This came at a time when the Lakers were struggling and on the verge of falling out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Los Angeles made it clear that they held no interest in trading James, but it was clear that Golden State was willing to seriously entertain the thought of bringing LeBron to the Bay Area in order to win right now.
“I'm truly just a fan, watching how it plays out,” Curry said recently of the Warriors being out of the playoffs on TNT's Inside the NBA after receiving the Clutch Player of the Year award. “The good thing is, now we're in a position where as we're watching the playoffs from the outside looking in, you're trying to figure out what it's going to take for us to get back to that level, so I'm taking notes, doing a little scouting just on the feels of how much I miss that environment and that atmosphere, and we don't want our absence to be another year next year, so trying to get back there.”
The possibility of teaming up with the Warriors is something Curry will undoubtedly talk with James about leading up to free agency and the start of Team USA training camp, sources said. With LeBron expected to seriously give thought to other opportunities entering what could be his final free agency, Durant is another voice James will listen to, given the Suns' need for help in their quest for a championship.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia sacrificed everything to pair Durant with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Unfortunately, things went south for Phoenix in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they were swept due to Anthony Edwards' Michael Jordan-like heroics. Durant is 35 years old and not getting any younger. Like James and Curry, he is reaching the conclusion of what has been a first-ballot Hall of Famer career. Winning a third championship would do a lot for Durant's legacy, and he is going to do what it takes to make this happen. Whether that means he remains in Phoenix or jumps ship to another team is a whole separate conversation.
Could LeBron leave Los Angeles and head to the desert to create the best quartet this league has ever seen? On the flip side of things, would Durant entertain the idea of requesting a trade from the Suns in order to go to the Lakers?
The whole reason James, Durant, and Curry decided to participate in this summer's Olympics is because of their desire to play with one another before they all call it quits in their respective careers. While Durant and Curry have played alongside one another, winning two championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, LeBron has not had this luxury of playing alongside the two superstars other than during All-Star Weekend.
Even though there is a strong belief that he will ultimately remain with the Lakers, the notion that James is going to give thought to what Curry and Durant have to say to him this offseason is very telling as to what he is thinking. It would be a long shot, but if we are to play the “what if” game, what if James and Durant were to join Curry on the Warriors? Although they have no cap space and one of the league's highest tax bills, the Warriors have the capability to match salaries in what would be a shocking trade for Durant while also being able to figure out the logistics of potentially signing LeBron in free agency.
Is this feasible to believe? No, it is not, and it's not going to happen. But superstar players always talk, and this summer will be no different with James having these types of conversations with Curry and Durant leading up to their quest for a gold medal with Team USA in Paris.
James' contract situation with Lakers
Should he decline his $51.4 million player option with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season, James will be an unrestricted free agent. At that point, various teams around the league will have a level of interest. What kind of price tag James carries into free agency plays a major role in which teams would actually be able to pursue him.
A decision from LeBron to potentially leave the Lakers would mean he is putting a strong emphasis on teaming up with other superstars to win a championship before he retires. The belief that James would leave Los Angeles and join a rebuilding or borderline playoff team that may draft Bronny has been overstated, sources said. The only teams LeBron would depart the Lakers for are those that present immediate championship value.
Still, the overarching belief is that James will simply hear out the ideas presented to him rather than seriously consider leaving the Lakers, league sources said. LeBron declining to engage in the trade conversations involving him and the Warriors at the trade deadline gave Buss and the Lakers more confidence that their superstar is not leaving anytime soon.
If LeBron opts out of his player option, he will be eligible to sign a three-year extension worth north of $160 million in total, a contract that would keep him with Los Angeles through the 2026-27 season. The Lakers are open to discussing this type of deal with James this offseason, according to The Athletic. The maximum any other team could offer James is about $157 million in total, based on the projected salary cap. The idea of accepting a smaller deal, either with the Lakers or another team, is also a possibility. James has been notorious for signing “1+1” contracts, where he signs a deal with a player option after one year, allowing him to restructure his deal.
In the event that James opts into his contract, the projected number for what the Lakers could offer him on a two-year extension would be about $112 million in total. The Lakers would be able to offer him this type of extension starting in the middle of August.
How much LeBron has left in the tank and wants to play is another topic of discussion around the NBA. While there was talk of James giving thought to the idea of retiring after the 2023-24 season, this no longer appears to be a possibility, sources said. James still has a desire to play and contend for a championship, which is why all indications point toward him returning for his 22nd NBA season. The idea of James retiring after he turns 40 years old is the general belief around the league. LeBron is expected to play up to two more seasons, according to The Athletic.
The future of the Lakers is dependent on what happens with James. A decision to fire Ham, as well as a decision to move on from Russell or other players in a potential blockbuster trade for another superstar, influences LeBron's championship outlook in Los Angeles. The Lakers' leadership is set to evaluate where the franchise goes from here immediately following their playoff series loss to the Nuggets. No matter what happens with everything else, the Lakers remain committed to winning, with James being the face of the franchise.