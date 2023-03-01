With Kentucky quarterback Will Levis headed to the NFL draft, NC State transfer Devin leary is set to take over as the teams QB1. But after suffering a season ending pectoral injury in 2022, he has had to work his way back to the field. Now, with spring practices on the horizon, he is nearing a full return.

On Wednesady, Kentucky head coach Bob Stoops provied an update on Leary. Stoops stated, “he’s close to full go,” via ESPN’s heather Dinich.

While Devin Leary is nearing a full return, he will still be somewhat limited in practice. According to Stoops, he will have his throws monitored at practice.

Prior to having his 2022 season end early, Devin Leary was in for another major year at NC State. Over the six games that he took the field in, he threw for 1,265 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

In total, Leary has taken the field in 28 games over his collegaite career. He has been consistent on the field, throwing for 6,807 passing yards, 62 touchdowns, and just 16 interceptions. On the ground, he has added five rushing touchdowns.

Prior to making the move to Kentucky, Devin Leary was one of the most sought after transfer quarterbacks in the nation. But now as he prepares to take over as the Wildcats QB1, expectations are high.

“I’m very excited about the [quarterbacks] room and the guys we had here and their progression, and then obviously adding a guy like Devin and the experience he has,” stated Stoops while talking about his starting quarterback.

With practice set to start Monday, Leary will look to make an instant impact at Kentucky. If all goes to plan, this team will once again be competetive in 2023.