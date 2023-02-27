The NFL Combine is coming right up, and it happens in the first week of March at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With that, the attention gets more intense on some of the players expected to go early in the NFL Draft, including the high-profile quarterback prospects CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators, and Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Stroud, among the top NFL Draft prospects, is expected to show off his arm at the combine, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, while Young will not.

“Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will throw at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait to do so for his pro day, sources tell me and

@TomPelissero. Young is long past his AC joint injury from this season, but he’ll just do interviews in Indy.”

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, meanwhile, will be there down in Indianapolis ready to impress the scouts ahead of the NFL Draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Meanwhile, Florida QB Anthony Richardson plans to throw and do all testing and drills, per source. A showcase for the physically gifted Richardson, who has a chance to rise through the pre-draft process.”

Joining Stroud and Richardson in the NFL Combine is Levis as well, per a separate update from Rapoport.

“Kentucky QB Will Levis, another top QB, will throw in Indy at the Scouting Combine, source said. He joins CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as top passers to do so, while Bryce Young waits for his Pro Day.”

The NFL Combine welcomes the first wave of players this Monday, but the workouts will kick off on Thursday. The on-field workouts for the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends will take place on Saturday, while the bench press for that group will happen the day after on Sunday.