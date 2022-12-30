By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The Kentucky Wildcats entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After being ranked No. 20 in the preseason and winning its first four games, the team was not able to continue as a contender and fell out of the rankings. However, for the 2023 season, the Wildcats could be competitive again with the addition of Devin Leary.

A transfer from NC State, the quarterback completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,265 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added three scores on the ground. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, his season was cut short after he suffered a pectoral muscle injury. NC State went 5-1 with him as a starter and just 3-3 without him.

Depending on how he recovers from his injury, Leary could be the missing piece for the Wildcats. With him, they will likely have a better chance of competing for an SEC title than they had in previous years and could even compete with the Georgia Bulldogs in the east division.

With that being said, here are some reasons why the addition of Devin Leary makes Kentucky an SEC threat in the 2023 season.

3. He has already played four years in college

One of the biggest factors that play a role in a quarterback battle is experience. With few exceptions, underclassmen do not usually start in their first season. That leaves upperclassmen such as Leary as great options on the field.

Differently from other transfers, Leary never fully sit out a year. Even with multiple injuries in his tenure with NC State, he played at least four games in all four seasons. That includes being a full-time starter in 2021, leading the team to a 9-3 record. The highlight came in an upset victory over then-No. 9 Clemson.

In addition to his solid numbers, Leary has plenty of time on the field. He brings experience to a growing Kentucky program and could certainly accelerate the process.

He probably won’t need too much time to learn like other transfers usually do. So, the Wildcats can fully focus on his recovery. With that, Leary can bring what he already knows to the table, helping Kentucky beyond the games.

2. Leary was very coveted in the transfer portal

Not many players who enter the transfer portal, especially after a large history of injuries, are as coveted as Leary was. Schools such as Notre Dame and Auburn were reportedly interested in bringing him to their rosters before he committed to Kentucky.

He was the No. 6 prospect on the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He was also the No. 2 quarterback available, behind only Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman. Leary was ahead of players such as Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders.

At the very least, it reveals that many teams see Leary’s talent regardless of his health. The Wildcats managed to land him, it should certainly have a big impact on the team. Leary was in the Heisman conversation before his injury, so the potential for another solid season is there.

Based on the interest around him, Leary could be one of the best transfer portal additions of the 2023 season. This alone should make Kentucky climb some preseason rankings next year.

1. Kentucky might be bringing Liam Coen back as an offensive coordinator

Following a disappointing season, Kentucky fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. With him, the Wildcats had one of the worst offenses in the nation. Averaging 336.3 yards per game, Kentucky failed to crack the top 100 in the FBS, behind teams such as Miami (FL) and Army.

With Scangarello’s departure, there are rumors that Liam Coen might return to Lexington. Coen served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats in 2021, perhaps one of the best offensive seasons by Kentucky in recent years. The team would go 10-3 and finish the season in the top 20.

Coen eventually left for a job with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. With the Rams having a down year, he might be considering a return to Kentucky. Should that happen, Leary can certainly benefit from this addition to the coaching staff.

With Coen, Kentucky averaged 6.4 yards per play, good for No. 5 in the SEC. The team also improved its offense by more than 10 points, averaging 32.3 points per game. For comparison, the Wildcats had only 22.1 points per contest this season, the worst in the conference.

Joining a team with Coen could be the final piece for Leary’s journey to the NFL Draft. This combination could not only help the quarterback grow as a player but it would significantly make Kentucky a sleeper in the SEC.

At the end of the day, Leary should make the Wildcats a better team. He should bring a lot to both the field and locker room, and potentially with Coen teaching him, Leary can take Kentucky to new highs in just one season.