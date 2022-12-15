By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

In a decision that was much expected, Will Levis announced earlier this month that he will not play in Kentucky’s 2022 Music City Bowl Game against Iowa after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Wildcats are now looking to find Levis’ replacement at the quarterback position for the 2023 campaign, and they have reportedly turned to the NCAA transfer portal to address this matter.

Kentucky is “focusing its efforts” on now-former North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary, according to The Athletic.

Leary, who reportedly “should command a lucrative NIL deal,” announced earlier in the month that he elected to “enter his name” in the transfer portal. He capped off his run at North Carolina State with 6,807 passing yards and 62 touchdown passes in 30 games played. He is just coming off of a 2022 campaign where a torn pectoral muscle injury suffered in October cut his season short.

The versatile passer is reportedly expected to be cleared to throw the football “by early March, if not sooner.”

Leary has already been in touch with Kentucky, and he reportedly scheduled a meeting with the SEC side for this week. The Wildcats do have early competition for him, as the likes of Notre Dame and Auburn have “reached out” to the now-former Wolfpack quarterback, who has one more year of eligibility left.

All eyes are set on just where Leary will end up taking his talents to.