Khloe Kardashian is celebrated her daughter True sixth birthday on Friday (April 12).
“My baby girl is six today,” Kardashian began in her caption of photos with True on her Instagram Story. “My sweet, silly but serious, sensitive but strong, kind, beautiful, loving little Tutu.”
“You changed my life forever and I love every part of who you are. Your smile, your laugh, the sass you get when you dance, your independence (even though that also makes me inside cry lol) the way you love. Love me, love Tatum, love your cousins, love Lovey, love your daddy. You are love. My love,” she added.
“It's a strange feeling as your child grows older. You love the amazing little person they are becoming. But at the same time you miss all the little versions of themselves. The little ones they used to be,” she continued.
“True, my happy, fun, beautiful little girl. I will love the little ones [sic] you were before, the perfect girl you are today and every version of you you will be in the future,” Kardashian said.
“You are my heartbeat, my happiness, my soul, my truth. My Tutu forever. Love Mommy x,” she concluded.
Where Is Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's Relationship?
Khloe and Tristan Thompson who share True and their son Tatum Thompson have been on and off for years. However, in recent years, Khloe has stuck by her decision to just co-parent with the NBA star and support one another throughout the process. The Good American founder helped Tristan navigate his housing situation when it was compromised shortly after the death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, last year. In doing so, she allowed Tristan and his little brother Armani Thompson, who suffers from epilepsy stay with her.
“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Kardashian told the cameras. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”
Khloe has since had a close bond with Amari and has helped take care of him at times.
“Khloe loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way,” a source told Us Weekly in February 2023. “Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom.”
The insider added, “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. … She will help look after Amari at any cost.”
Thompson has been granted legal guardianship over his younger brother Amari back in February. Amari currently lives in Hidden Hills, California with Tristan.