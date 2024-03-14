While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be exes, there is still a lot of care there. The NBA player celebrates his 33rd birthday today (March 13) and Kardashian left him a sweet message on Instagram
“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story with their two children they share True and Tatum. In the second post, she uploaded a photo of he and his younger brother Amari that read: “Your mommy is so proud of you.”
Thompson's mom, Andrea Thompson, died last year of a heart attack. He now has custody of his younger brother Amari, who is 17 years old and has epilepsy and must have care at all times to help him with his condition.
“Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment,” Tristan said in the documents per People, adding, “Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs,” Thompson said, per the docs.
Back in September, Tristan was awarded temporary custody of his brother. It allowed the athlete to have “all the powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have, such as managing Amari's finances, traveling with him both in the U.S. and internationally, applying for American citizenship, deciding living arrangements and obtaining legal counsel.”
Khloe Kardashian On Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari
During the season three finale of The Kardashians , Kardashian revealed that both Amari and Tristan lived with her after the death of their mother.
“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Kardashian told the cameras. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”
Khloe has since had a close bond with Amari and has helped take care of him at times.
“Khloe loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way,” a source told Us Weekly in February 2023. “Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom.”
The insider added, “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. … She will help look after Amari at any cost.”