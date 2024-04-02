Khloé Kardashian's new look and hair color were revealed with the launch of her new Fabletics collection, Khloé V3.
PEOPLE reported on the new look, in which the star revealed the color of her auburn hair. Before this, she adorned blonde locks.
The campaign images that were posted on social media have the caption: “No, this isn't an April Fool's joke. From swim to activewear styles, these are pieces you'll be reaching for all season long. Khloé V3, our third collection with @khloekardashian, is now available online and in stores. #FableticsxKhloe”
View this post on Instagram
Kardashian posted about the new look and items as well on her Instagram. There, she posted some photos of herself and wrote: “V3!!! My new @fabletics collections is out NOW!!!! Ahhhh im so excited!! Link in bio #fableticsxkhloe”
It features a 26-limited-edition spring and summer collection. This includes swimwear and athleisure.
Regarding it all, Khloé said, “I'm someone who finds strength in moving my body every day, which also supports my physical and mental health. Fabletics has fused my personal style and fit preferences into each of these pieces. The goal was to create a lineup of beautiful technical spring-to-summer styles that can be worn throughout the entire day and, most importantly, elevates confidence.”
Ginger Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics, said, “This spring-to-summer collaboration with Khloé has been such an exciting one to share! These limited-edition edits have included some of our best-selling pieces to date.”
She added, “Now, with this third installment, we are leveling up our product offering with new head-to-toe looks and stylish compressive swim options. Our flattering, sleek suits are not only a direct reflection of Fabletics' mission to create transitional, staple pieces, but also a reflection of Khloé's personal style.”
According to GMA, Khloé said also of the launch, “Every mom can relate to running from one place to the next, all while juggling multiple things at once. What I love most is that the collection gives transitional pieces for both in and out of the gym.”
Khloé's Good American
Fashion is Khloé's passion. As co-founder of Good American, the “first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power,” she's taken the fashion world by storm.
Good American was formed in 2016 and was created to empower women by having clothing made by women with every shape and size in mind. She took the experience from her own frustrations with fashion and made this company take care of the problems she faced when buying clothes.
We'll see how long this new look lasts for Khloé Kardashian, who has a tendency to change her look as much as possible. However, she'll probably keep it for a while to promote V3 totally. And hey, it's not a bad style.