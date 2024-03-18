On Sunday evening, Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings suffered a disappointing setback with a 98-91 home loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Kings and the Knicks entered this game with similar records, but it was New York's Tom Thibodeau-orchestrated defense that ultimately got the better of Sabonis and his teammates, who saw their record on the 2023-24 NBA season drop to 38-28 in the defeat.
After the game, Sabonis got one hundred percent honest on the playoff-like intensity that matchup presented, and why Sacramento was unable to fully match the Knicks' physicality.
“They kind of punched us in the mouth in the 3rd quarter. We fought back. I'm happy for our team being physical back. We see this team again in a couple weeks in New York. And I think it's great that we get this kind of matchup before the playoffs,” said Sabonis, per New York Basketabll on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Advancing deeper in the playoffs will indeed be the goal for Sacramento when the NBA postseason gets underway in just over a month. Last year, Sabonis suffered through a brutal series in the Kings' seven-game loss to the Golden State Warriors, the team's first playoff appearance in over a decade and half.
With that experience behind them, the Kings will this year hope to make a closer inroad toward an NBA championship, which of course will be helped if Sacramento is able to pull themselves out of the Play-In position and safely secure a top six seed ahead of the postseason.