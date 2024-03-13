On Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings were in for a tough matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks to try and get back to winning ways after their disappointing defeat against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. But it didn't seem like the Kings had much difficulty dispatching the Bucks, thanks in large part to Domantas Sabonis' dominance. Despite going up against Brook Lopez, one of the best defensive big men in the NBA, Sabonis put up 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead Sacramento to a 129-94 victory.
Sabonis continues to be one of the most consistent big men in the entire NBA, and he continues to truck along as one of the best stat-sheet stuffers in the game despite not making the All-Star team this season. In fact, Sabonis' interior dominance is reaching historic levels, allowing him to etch his name even deeper into Kings lore.
According to NBA.com/Stats on Twitter (X), Domantas Sabonis has now notched the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season for any Kings player in the history of the franchise, with 47. Sabonis, in doing so, surpassed the franchise's record holder of the aforementioned feat, Jerry Lucas, who had 46 consecutive double-doubles himself back in the 1967-68 season.
The last time Sabonis failed to record a double-double was on November 29, 2023 in a 131-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. That game wasn't particularly close for much of its duration, but overall, that was simply a nightmare outing for Sabonis. During that contest, he put up 11 points on 3-12 shooting while tallying just five rebounds and three assists — numbers more on par for the version of Sabonis who was a spot-up shooter during his rookie campaign.
Since then, the Kings star has recorded double-digit rebounds in 46 occasions and double-digit assists 22 times; the one time Sabonis failed to record 10 or more rebounds from November 29 until today, he notched 13 assists, keeping his double-double streak alive.
Now, the next feat Domantas Sabonis will be setting his sights on is the all-time record for consecutive double-doubles since the NBA-ABA merger in 1978. Kevin Love is the current record-holder, with 53 straight double-doubles back in the 2010-11 season, so the Kings center is knocking on the door of history.