Shams Charania and former NBA vet Lou Williams disagreed on the Sacramento Kings as a desirable trade destination.

The 2023-24 Sacramento Kings are one of the best teams in the NBA right now at 8-4, with stars like De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania thinks that makes them a legit trade destination. However, Lou Williams, who played 16 NBA seasons, doesn’t think many players will be happy about moving to the City of Sacramento.

“This is the first time in a really long time — maybe when Chris Webber was with the Kings — that you can look at the Kings as a trade destination,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “They’re going to be involved in every star player — Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, maybe Zach Lavine — whatever stars become available because [GM] Monte McNair, that organization, they’ve done a good job at keeping their assets. They have tradeable contracts. So they’re going to be a player for stars coming up for sure.”

While Shams was talking, though, Lou Williams was making faces on the other side of the screen. When host Michelle Beadle asked “Sweet Lou” about his looks, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year went off on Sacramento.

“You ever been to Sacramento, Shams?” Williams asked.

“I went to their first game against the Warriors. It was crazy packed. It was lit,” Charania responded.

Shams did admit he’s never lived in Sacramento, which Williams explained proved his point.

“Now, basketball-wise, you make a great, great case,” Williams said. “It won’t be voluntary. I guarantee When they get there they’ll probably fall in love with the fan base. Sacramento is one of the great places to play … but nobody's just going to go.”

At this point in the season, the Kings will have to make a trade to bring someone in, so maybe Williams’ scenario will play out, and a player will fall in love with the fans following a trade.

That is especially possible with the three players Shams Charania mentioned, as Siakam and Anunoby have been playing in the NBA outpost in Toronto and LaVine is so unhappy he’s blowing off his team’s PR person.