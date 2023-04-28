There is a growing dilemma for hardcore football fans on NFL Draft Night. Do they keep their Twitter notifications on and get minute-to-minute scoops in order to fully understand what just happened in the midst of all the chaos? Or do they go safe and turn them off so they can enjoy the spectacle spoiler-free.

Those who chose the former may be kicking themselves right about now. Or at least Shams Charania. The renowned reporter from The Athletic stuck to this new draft tradition of releasing a team’s pick right before Commissioner Roger Goodell officially announced them at the podium. Fans expect it at the NBA Draft but were likely hoping he would take the NFL’s big night off. He has not, and Twitter isn’t happy about it.

“It’s annoying enough that Shams tweets out the NBA draft picks before they happen, but him spoiling the NFL too just feels like overkill,” ClutchPoints’ Erick Slater said. Charania has made his bones as an NBA insider, but his ambition clearly knows no bounds. Another user, Shannon, even changed their plans because of the excessive spoiling.



It’s annoying enough that Shams tweets out the NBA draft picks before they happen, but him spoiling the NFL too just feels like overkill. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 28, 2023

Shams spoiling the picks so I’ll go ahead and watch the Celtics game and follow the draft on here lol — Shannon (@Shanno22) April 28, 2023

it’s probably both but what did shams have to prove by spoiling this pick…like just diabolical and the no fun police — alex (@pinkstarsticker) April 28, 2023

Shams is so lame for spoiling picks. Especially when he's an NBA guy. What do reporters get out of that? — Richard Denson (@RD2Sports) April 28, 2023

Many felt that he should be satisfied with the many stories he has broken over the years instead of just throwing out a name last minute. Obviously, staying off one’s phone could remedy that, but in this age, that is asking a lot. Especially during such an active social media night.

However, this is also the unfortunate nature of the industry. Surprises cannot be enjoyed much when reporters are racing to get to the scoop first. Fans have been warned and need to make big adjustments going forward.

