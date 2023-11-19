As the Zach LaVine trade rumors swirl, the relationship between the player and the Bulls might not be so good this season.

Things are not going well for Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in the 2023-24 NBA season. The team is 5-9, they’ve lost both their in-season tournament games, and the Zach LaVine trade rumors are swirling. Things seem so bad with the Bulls and LaVine right now that he stormed off after a win, blowing off the Bills PR person in the process.

After the Bulls' 102-97 win on Saturday night over the Miami Heat, the media wanted to talk to the star guard. LaVine had a solid overall two-way game to help his team get the win. He finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. However, the guard seemed to blow off the PR person trying to wrangle him as he stormed off the court following the game.

Zach LaVine on declining walk-off interview after Bulls’ win: “Just a miscommunication for us and our PR team. We’re all fine.” https://t.co/g7Ev3pIohH — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) November 19, 2023

In the locker room, LaVine explained walking past and ignoring the Bulls PR person as “a miscommunication.”

That’s a pretty weak excuse that doesn’t seem to match up with the video. There was no communication involved here, just LaVine blowing past the team employee and not acknowledging her at all when she tried to grab him and get him to stay on the court.

Acting like this after a big win seems to suggest that Zach LaVine is not happy with the Bulls organization and the trade rumors that are surrounding them this season. It has seemed like a trade deadline deal in February was the most likely time to try and deal the star, but if the relationship is deteriorating, a move could happen sooner.