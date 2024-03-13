The Sacramento Kings are still in the mix to make the playoffs outright, as they currently sit just half a game back of the Phoenix Suns for the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. It looks like the Kings are finding their groove, if their 129-94 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night is any indication.
The Kings may not have been able to fully recapture the heights of last season's Light the Beam campaign, but their transformation from also-rans to consistent playoff contention has been remarkable. Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox have been at the heart of this turnaround, but no one should ever discount the impact Malik Monk has had since the Kings signed him in free agency in 2022.
In fact, Monk, who dropped 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in their win over the Bucks, already made history as one of the most productive off the bench producers in Kings franchise history. According to the team's official Twitter (X) account, Monk has now tallied the most assists for any reserve in Kings history with 630, passing the record Bobby Jackson, the 2003 Sixth Man of the Year awardee, set.
Malik Monk even had a bit of banter for Jackson after he beat his record despite playing in 118 fewer games than the retired Kings guard off the bench.
“I told Bobby I was going to beat him. I told him that as soon as I signed. I told him I’m going to beat your record, Bobby. I’ve been here two seasons, too,” Monk said, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.
It's quite a marvel that Malik Monk has achieved this feat despite not playing in two full seasons yet with the Kings. This goes to show how instrumental of a part he has been of their turnaround, filling the role of the Kings' much-needed tertiary scorer and playmaker. Monk's ability to push the pace, not mention his chemistry with college teammate De'Aaron Fox, has allowed him to take his game to the next level.
Monk will have stiff competition for the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year award (Norman Powell comes to mind). But the Kings guard should be the favorite to take home the acclaim, and for good reason.