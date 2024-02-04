We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings will head to Ohio on Monday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Areba. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-115 at the United Center on Saturday. Initially, they led 32-25 after the first quarter and then built out a 71-52 halftime lead before holding on in the final quarter. De'Aaron Fox exploded for 41 points while shooting 13 for 24, including 5 for 11 from the triples. Also, Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double, scoring 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Harrison Barnes had 11 points. Meanwhile, Malik Monk came off the bench for 22 points, while Trey Lyles had 16. The Kings shot 50 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from the triples. Furthermore, the Kings won despite losing the board battle 47-40. The Kings also had 12 steals, which helped force 16 turnovers. It also helped that the Kings held the Bulls to 46.2 percent from the field, including 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-101 at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday. Ultimately, it was 30-25 after the first, and the Cavs built a 67-45 halftime lead. The Cavs maintained the lead. Significantly, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 31 points while shooting 12 for 20. Evan Mobley returned from a two-month absence to score 28 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Jarrett Allen added 26 points and 16 rebounds. Darius Garland continued to play on a minute restriction as he just returned this week. He had four points in 23 minutes.

Caris LeVert had 10 points off the bench. Overall, the Kings shot 47.4 percent from the field, including 29.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavs held the Spurs to 36.7 percent shooting, including 30.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavs won despite losing the board battle 54-51. Additionally, they forced 11 turnovers.

The Kings lead the head-to-head series 65-61. Ultimately, the Kings defeated the Cavaliers 132-120 in Sacramento on November 13, 2023. The Kings have won three in a row. Moreover, they have gone 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Cavs. The Kings are also 3-2 over the past five games at RocketMortgage Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Cavaliers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Sacramento

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings will come into this game with a 26-21-1 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are 16-9-1- against the spread on the road. But the Kings are 9-4 against the spread as the underdog. Moreover, they are 8-3 against the spread as the road underdog. The Kings are also 10-7 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Fox is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 27.1 points per game. Fox is also shooting 46.8 percent from the field, including 37.7 percent from beyond the arc. Therefore, look for him to be heavily involved in the gameplan. Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points and 13 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 61.9 percent from the field, including 43.4 percent from the triples. Monk is averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Barnes is averaging 12.1 points per game. He is also shooting 47.9 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples.

The Kings will cover the spread if Fox and Sabonis can both put up buckets. Then, they must contain Mitchell.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers will come into this game with a 25-20-2 record against the spread. Also, they are 12-11-1 against the spread at home. The Cavs are 16-11-2 against the spread as the favorite. Likewise, they are 10-7-1 against the spread as the home favorite. The Cavaliers are also 9-8 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Mitchell is their best player. At the moment, he is averaging 28.1 points per game. Mitchell is also shooting 46.6 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from the triples. Thus, he is the guy that the Cavs rely on. Garland will slowly increase his minutes. Ultimately, he is averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Mobley is back and ready to rumble. So far, he is averaging 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the field. Allen is averaging 15.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, he remains a hot hand, shooting 64.5 percent from the field.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can keep being consistent. Then, they need to stop Fox and Sabonis from going off.

Final Kings-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This game looks like it might go down to the wire. Ultimately, expect the Kings to hang around and cover the spread.

Final Kings-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +5.5 (-110)