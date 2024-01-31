Donte DiVincenzo and the Knicks are on a roll!

The New York Knicks have been doing well in the face of adversity. Julius Randle went down when they clashed with the Miami Heat which fans may think is a cause for their collapse. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have stepped up big time which got them hot. Donte DiVincenzo even unveiled how they have been doing despite this big hit to their rotation, via Knicks on MSG.

“It was just a collective effort. With Julius and OG not playing, you knew everybody had to step up. We're going to keep it rolling. Whoever is on the court, I will still carry myself the same way. We have a lot of confidence and tonight it was just falling for me. We're just playing together and we have the best fans in the league,” Donte DiVincenzo said.

The Knicks had a lot of changes during the month of January. They got OG Anunoby acclimated to their style of play and saw Julius Randle go down because of an injury. All of those took a lot of adjustments. They managed to not just pull through but also go for a historic run. Their 14-2 run for the month has not been done since 1994 which speaks volumes about their depth. Hopefully, DiVincenzo along with Jalen Brunson could put up an even better February.

DiVincezo's steady rise in the Knicks system

The Knicks may not have Randle but DiVincenzo has been playing huge minutes. In their win over the Charlotte Hornets, he did not look like he wanted to get out of the floor. He played 42 minutes for the Knicks which yielded great results. This notched the team 28 points along with five assists. This was only beat out by Brunson who scored 32 points and dropped seven dimes.

The same story applies to their massive victory over the Utah Jazz. Madison Square Garden went nuts every time he scored. DiVincenzo knocked down 50% of all his shots from the field which resulted in 33 points. In addition, he sunk nine shots from three-point range which is the third-most in Knicks history.

Someone is always ready to pop off for the Knicks.