Will Jalen Brunson lead the Knicks to the third seed in the Eastern Conference?

The New York Knicks are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference. Only the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers are ahead of them. This team has been on a tear by winning eight of their last 10 matchups. The most impressive part of it was that they were able to get this far without Julius Randle. A huge reason for this is the continued success of Jalen Brunson who had a big game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jalen Brunson has been exhibiting a massive production uptick while also leading the Knicks with his intangibles. He unveiled how he has been taking the pressure as the first scoring option since they don't have Julius Randle, via Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints.

“You can take bits and pieces from all your experiences and wherever you have been. I'm just forming them into how you want them to be moving forward. So, you can take bits and pieces from everything,” he said.

Brunson has experienced being the number-one option on offense long before he joined the Knicks. The Dallas Mavericks gave him the opportunity to do so when Luka Doncic was not able to perform. Now, he is doing the same as Randle went down with a dislocated shoulder.

One would think that their hot streak would end after the Knicks star caught the injury bug against the Miami Heat. However, Brunson and the rest of the squad started popping off. The star guard notched 32 points and seven assists in the win over the Hornets. Three other members of the Knicks got to double-digit scoring numbers in the 113 to 92 victory.

Will they usurp the 76ers in the standings?