The New York Knicks got a fabulous performance from Donte DiVincenzo on Tuesday.

The New York Knicks are peaking at the right time heading into the second half of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

The Knicks got a big performance from former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo on a night the Warriors tangled with the Knicks' Eastern Conference rivals the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a scintillating night of NBA action.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson spoke about his new role following Julius Randle's injury. A familiar face among NBA fans at the power forward position reunited with New York's favorite team and its current coach Tom Thibodeau.

On Tuesday, DiVincenzo entered Damian Lillard territory with a phenomenal performance against the Utah Jazz that had funs buzzing on X.

DiVincenzo Matches Lillard with Garden Performance

DiVincenzo knocked down nearly ten three-pointers in a quest for a Knicks win that ultimately was successful.

New York knocked off the Jazz by a final score of 118 to 103.

Donte DiVincenzo tonight: 33 PTS

9 3PM

4 STL

0 TOV 2nd player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game (Dame in 2016). https://t.co/ggOiuFBeJS — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 31, 2024

Fans React to DiVincenzo's Knicks Masterpiece

Some fans wondered aloud whether DiVincenzo's supreme shooting skill had been held back in Golden State with Coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors.

“Another player Curry held back,” one fan said in response.

“Warriors messed up giving him up for nothing,” another added on X.

The Knicks are set to take on the Pacers this coming Thursday, just two days after the Pacers lost to the Boston Celtics on the road.

For Brunson, DiVincenzo and the Knicks, it will be a chance to prove that New York has one of the best backcourts in the league, potentially against All-Starter starter Tyrese Haliburton who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.