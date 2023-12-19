Gil gave his insights.

Jalen Brunson has gone up the ranks of guards in the NBA. He made his way out of Luka Doncic's shadow in the Dallas Mavericks system and transitioned into a star for the New York Knicks. He and Julius Randle prove to be a scary duo when they face the top teams of the league. But, others do not regard him as one of the best in the current game. Gilbert Arenas may have found the reason why this is the case, via the Gils Arena Show.

“He's elite, his name is just not elite… Reminds me of Isaiah Thomas, that Boston year. He is the motor of the team but the name doesn't match the game,” was the theory that Gilbert Arenas unveiled for Jalen Brunson's lack of star status.

Brunson is still putting up big numbers for the Knicks. He is currently averaging 25.5 points per game on an insane 47.5% clip from all three levels of scoring. His ability to facilitate the offense has also been on display. This netted the Knicks a contribution of 5.9 dimes per contest. All of this mixed with his leadership and 3.9 rebounds a game prove that he could very well be next to the names of Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

It will take a lot more time and a better record than sixth in the Eastern Conference for him and Julius Randle to do so. But, he is well on his way to the top of the league. He may not need to tweak his game as Gil suggests to reach the peak of basketball immortality.