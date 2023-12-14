The Warriors' Draymond Green has a supporter for his antics in Gilbert Arenas.

The Golden State Warriors are a below-.500 basketball team heading into Thursday night against the Clippers adding even more fuel to the fire surrounding Draymond Green's antics on the court.

Green received an indefinite suspension on Wednesday night for smacking Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns, a decision that had fans and others reacting strongly. Clippers star Paul George got an injury update ahead of Thursday's game vs. the Dubs.

On Wednesday, former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas, aka Agent Zero, spoke out on Green's situation and said he supported what the former Michigan State Spartan has been doing on the court for one surprising reason.

"I know what Dray doing. He's taking care of these [Europeans] one at a time… The media is trying to push these Euros, and you're choking and slapping them back. Do your thing!" – Gilbert Arenas (🎥 @GilsArenaShow / h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/RMg6nb8zxJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 13, 2023

“Who gave Gilbert Arenas a platform man?? This is outright disgusting to say, no matter what your opinion on Draymond is,” one fan said on X about Arenas' opinion.

Others fired back with memes and stronger, bolder takes.

“Time to wrap up this podcast era,” another fan said about Arenas' take and the trend of ex-NBA players having their own shows on YouTube and other platforms.

Fans continued to pile on Arenas, who seemed to enjoy playing the heel.

“This show has the absolute worst takes in basketball history and that's hard to do lol,” another fan added on X.

“That show is in the gutter,” another fan added.

Green's latest suspension was cited as a consequence of ‘repeated history' of inflicting violence on opposing players in addition to teammate Jordan Poole who was punched prior to the 2022 NBA season.

The Warriors' next game tips off on Thursday night against the Clippers on Thursday night in Los Angeles.