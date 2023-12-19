Young Jalen Brunson was already pushing himself to be great

When spectators watch NBA games, they tend to bask in awe at how athletes play basketball at such a high level with ease. However, one rarely sees how these players work on their craft in empty gyms away from the bright lights. Take Jalen Brunson for example. The New York Knicks guard dropped a career-high 50 points against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. And recently, footage of Brunson practicing with his father has gone viral just days after his big night.

In the video obtained via New York Basketball, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson ran a young, exhausted Jalen through drills. The older Brunson continuously reminded Jalen to hold his follow-through when shooting the ball. At one point, Rick even told the younger Brunson that being “tired is for the weak,” and that he has to be mentally strong.

This old footage of Jalen Brunson and his dad is INCREDIBLE 🔥 (via @NBA_NewYork)pic.twitter.com/4JnTcWBLvu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023

Jalen Brunson's rise with Knicks

It looks like years of training and drills have paid off for the Knicks guard. Brunson is currently having himself a season. Averaging 25.5 points and 5.9 assists per game, the 27-year-old guard out of Villanova was due for a career milestone anytime soon. On Friday, it finally happened.

Brunson shot the ball perfectly from the 3-point line, making all nine attempts from deep. He finished the game going 17-of-23 from the field, an impressive 73.9% for a 50-point outing.

For Brunson, a move to the Knicks had allowed him to shine, as he spent multiple years playing in the shadow of Luka Doncic during his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks. Now in his hometown team, Brunson, along with Julius Randle, are the focal points of the Knicks' offense.

Jalen Brunson continues to show everyone that hard work does indeed pay off, setting an example to young aspiring ballers everywhere.