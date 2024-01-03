Does Agent Zero have a point?

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas isn't one to mince his words, no matter how ridiculous they may seem. During the latest edition of the Gil's Arena Show, the retired NBA star unloaded a bizarre rant on the New York Knicks following their trade for OG Anunoby.

“[Knicks] are spending championship money,” Arenas said. “Whoever is at the grocery store looking for items don't know what the f*ck they're looking at… They need to revamp… They have a horrible research team on what talent is because they should have had stars. I want a superstar name first, and then I'm gonna build my team.”

"[Knicks] are spending championship money… Whoever is at the grocery store looking for items don't know what the f*ck they're looking at… They have a horrible research team on what talent is." Agree with Gilbert Arenas? 🤔 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/OaWqh9QPqs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2024

In a way, Gilbert Arenas has somewhat of a sensible argument. Save for the fact that he named “Jalen Green” immediately after saying “I want a superstar.”

The NBA is a superstar-driven league. Realistically, there are only a handful of players who are legitimate No. 1 options on a championship team.

And this isn't a shot to Jalen Brunson or Julius Randle, but neither one of them are on that level. Arenas' argument is one the same boat as Becky Hammon's recent argument that the Knicks do not have a 1A guy on their team.

The Knicks just traded for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors this past weekend. Anunoby's addition will certainly improve New York, especially from a defensive standpoint. However, the trade doesn't really move the Knicks past the upper echelon teams in the Eastern Conference such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and even the Philadelphia 76ers.

Many believe, however, that New York isn't done making moves. The Knicks have been linked to stars like Donovan Mitchell and Dejounte Murray as potential trade targets who could get them over the hump.

But even then, will that move help the Knicks compete against teams with legitimate superstars like the Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers?