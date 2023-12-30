Have the Knicks' NBA Finals odds improved at all?

The New York Knicks struck a deal on Saturday, acquiring OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Following the blockbuster trade, the Knicks have seen their NBA Finals odds change.

Per FanDuel, they've gone from +5000 to +4500. Not a massive shift, because after all, New York isn't exactly seen as a title contender anyway, Anunoby on the roster or not. In fact, 14 teams sit ahead of them, with the Boston Celtics owning the best Finals odds at +320.

Regardless, this was an intriguing move for the Knicks. Anunoby has long been a trade target for them and brings an intriguing skillset to MSG. He's one of the better two-way players in the Association and although RJ Barrett was a solid wing, Anunoby is a lot more consistent defensively.

As for Flynn and Achiuwa, they give the Knicks some more depth. Flynn is a respectable backcourt piece off the bench, while Achiuwa does fill a need right now since starting center Mitchell Robinson is set to miss the rest of the season with an injury. Since Jericho Sims is also out, Achiuwa, a former first-round pick, will get the opportunity to showcase himself after a very limited role in Toronto.

The Knicks are currently 17-14, which is good enough for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. While no one is expecting them to come out of the East, perhaps the new combination of Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson could take NY further in the playoffs than initially thought.