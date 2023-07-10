The New York Knicks traded Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers recently, and although it seems like he still has a good relationship with Josh Hart, who opted into his contract with the team ahead of free agency, Hart is not a fan of Toppin wearing Pacers colors.

Josh Hart was hanging out with Obi Toppin, and posted an Instagram story of Toppin wearing a Pacers shirt with some emojis that show his distaste.

Josh Hart is not a fan of Obi Toppin in Pacer colors 😂 (via jhart/IG) pic.twitter.com/ULM5WOnVXN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2023

Toppin was never going to get the playing time that would have been satisfactory with the Knicks. He plays the same position as Julius Randle, who has made All-NBA teams in two out of the last three seasons. It is understandable that Tom Thibodeau did not play Toppin as many minutes as he would have liked.

Now, Toppin moves to the Pacers for a new opportunity, where he should get more playing time. Indiana is a fast team as well, and Tyrese Haliburton is a good player for Toppin to play with. Toppin thrives in transition, and he could live up to his potential with the Pacers.

Hart returns to a Knicks team that surprised many last season, making the second round of the playoffs, and ultimately losing to the Miami Heat in six games. To replace Toppin's spot in the rotation, the Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo in free agency.

It will be interesting to see how both teams fare next season. It seems that Hart and Toppin are still friendly, despite not being on the same team anymore.