The New York Knicks are reportedly targeting Devin Booker as a potential Jalen Brunson backcourt partner, but the Phoenix Suns' star is reportedly quite happy staying with the only team for which he has played. And a source from his camp has now hit back at Stephen A. Smith, who recently claimed that Booker “wants to be in New York.”
After the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN's “First Take” that he had heard “scuttlebutt” that indicated Booker wanted to join the Knicks.
“From what I’m being told, and probably I don’t know if it’ll ever happen, but Devin Booker wants to be in New York,” Smith said. “That’s what I’m being told. Now, he might deny it, I haven’t spoken to him, but I’m just telling you, the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wants to be in New York.”
According to PHNX Sports, though, that's not true.
“But beyond that, a source from Devin Booker’s camp who’s intimately familiar with the situation told PHNX Sports that these rumors are unequivocally false,” Gerald Bourguet wrote. Bourguet also reported that the Knicks do have interest in Booker, who was represented by Knicks president Leon Rose before he joined New York's organization, and “recently put out feelers” about Booker becoming a Knick.
“However, the Knicks’ interest in Devin Booker is one-sided, and the source was adamant about squashing this latest, unfounded rumor,” Bourguet wrote.
Where do the Suns and Devin Booker go from here?
It's going to be a long and possibly transformative offseason for the Phoenix Suns, who became the first team to be eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Sunday. The one-sided series sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves seemingly shined a spotlight on Phoenix's issues, which are hardly simple to resolve.
Last year, the Suns pushed the Denver Nuggets, the eventual NBA champions, to six games in the second round despite relatively little time for Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton, and new acquisition Kevin Durant to gel. In the offseason, new Suns owner Mat Ishbia greenlighted a trade with the Washington Wizards to bring in Bradley Beal and send out Paul and a trove of first-round pick swaps and second-round selections.
The addition of Beal, despite being much younger and generally considered a better player than Paul at this point, did little to solve some of the problems the Suns had encountered in playoff exits against the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 and Nuggets in 2023. In part, bad luck could partly be to blame for some of the woes this season; injuries kept Beal out for 24 of the first 30 games, and even after returning, Durant and Booker struggled with their health, limiting the trio's playing time together.
After earning the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, the Suns met the Timberwolves in the first round. What appeared to be a favorable matchup for the Suns — they swept Minnesota in the regular season — turned into a nightmare for Phoenix. The Wolves' stifling defense largely suffocated the Suns' offensive firepower as no Phoenix player other than Booker, Durant, and Beal averaged more than 8 points per game in the series.
Following three decisive defeats, Booker and Durant did everything they could to extend the series at least one game. Booker, who had struggled to that point, exploded for 49 points, while Durant scored 33. However, no other member of the Suns reached double figures, including Beal, who went 4-13 from the field, 1-5 from three, and fouled out in a nine-point, six-turnover performance.
What the Suns decide to do this offseason remains to be seen, but a few trades seem inevitable and even a coaching change seems possible. But as long as Booker is committed, Phoenix is better off than most other teams still searching for a star.